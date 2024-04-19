Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HubSpot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $649.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.91 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $399.48 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.36.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

