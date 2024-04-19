reAlpha Tech Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 22nd (NASDAQ:AIRE)

reAlpha Tech’s (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 22nd. reAlpha Tech had issued 4,151,519 shares in its public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $95,526,452 based on an initial share price of $23.01. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

reAlpha Tech Price Performance

AIRE stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. reAlpha Tech has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $575.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of reAlpha Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

