Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 403 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright comprises approximately 1.2% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $212,009,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.25.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CW traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.49. 58,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $261.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

