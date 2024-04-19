Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Holdings Raised by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the quarter. Superior Group of Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SGC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.54. 17,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.59 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SGC

Superior Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.