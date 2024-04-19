Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.28. 287,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,812. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

