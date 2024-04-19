Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest accounts for about 2.8% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Capital Southwest worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.1 %

CSWC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,529. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 97.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSWC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

