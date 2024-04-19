Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of EZCORP worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2,053.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of EZCORP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EZPW

EZCORP Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 450,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,317. The firm has a market cap of $609.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.