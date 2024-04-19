Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,369,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,480. The company has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

