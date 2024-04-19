Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,669,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 8,515,249 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $19.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

