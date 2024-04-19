Renold (LON:RNO) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.90

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.57), with a volume of 1747271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.52).

Renold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.37 million, a PE ratio of 650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Renold

(Get Free Report)

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.