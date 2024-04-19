Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 19th (AMS, AZEK, BARC, CART, CBAY, CLBT, CLRO, CTLT, CVV, DASH)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 19th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC). Peel Hunt issued a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.05) price target on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH). They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). TD Cowen issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY). Peel Hunt issued a hold rating and a GBX 55 ($0.68) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.11) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

