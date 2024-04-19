Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 19th (AMS, AZEK, BARC, CART, CBAY, CLBT, CLRO, CTLT, CVV, DASH)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, April 19th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC)

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of. Peel Hunt issued a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.05) price target on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH). They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). TD Cowen issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY). Peel Hunt issued a hold rating and a GBX 55 ($0.68) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.11) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

