Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,476 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

EOG stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.79. 1,471,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,590. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

