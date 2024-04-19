Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 1,957 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 77,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 13.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.14 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.98%.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

