Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 240 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.90 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.