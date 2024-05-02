Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $134.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

