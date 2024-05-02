Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Allegion by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Allegion by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 0.4 %

Allegion stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.13.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

