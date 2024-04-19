Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 5,083 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after buying an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,706,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

