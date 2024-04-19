Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 4-7% to $1.34-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

