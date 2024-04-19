Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 657 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

