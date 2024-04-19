Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 767 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,475. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.