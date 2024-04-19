Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CREG opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

