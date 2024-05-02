Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT) Insider Guy Headley Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT – Get Free Report) insider Guy Headley sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07), for a total value of A$1,100,000.00 ($723,684.21).

Guy Headley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Guy Headley sold 3,500,000 shares of Vitura Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07), for a total value of A$385,000.00 ($253,289.47).

Vitura Health Company Profile

Vitura Health Limited engages in the sale and distribution of medicinal cannabis products in Australia and Asia. The company operates CanView, an online platform that delivers prescribing, dispensing, and medication management solutions for medicinal cannabis; CDA Clinics, which provides medicinal cannabis consultations and prescription services; and Cannadoc, a medicinal cannabis clinic that offers telehealth consultations.

