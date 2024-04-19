Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

