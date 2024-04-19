Stifel Nicolaus Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$196.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$182.00 to C$196.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$185.27.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$166.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,048. The company has a current ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$157.64. The firm has a market cap of C$32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total transaction of C$547,513.85. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.