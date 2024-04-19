Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50. In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$38,369.90. Insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
