StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NAII

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.