StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.43. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

