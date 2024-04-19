UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

