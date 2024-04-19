StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TRT opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.96. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.
Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
