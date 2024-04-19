StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRT opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.96. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

