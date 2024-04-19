The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNC

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.