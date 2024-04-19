TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $69.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE:TTE opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $10,979,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

