TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.55.

TA traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,287. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.12.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.4700714 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

