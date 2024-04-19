Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.78.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.77. The stock had a trading volume of 994,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,718. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.80 and its 200-day moving average is $196.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.