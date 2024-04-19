Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 623,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,024 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

