Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 3.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.70 and last traded at $78.50. 2,108,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,407,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

