Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1,985.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

