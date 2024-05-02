Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 197,465 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $18,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,969,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,326,000 after purchasing an additional 559,623 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,226,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,707,000 after purchasing an additional 218,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after buying an additional 3,249,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $42,640,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

