Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Illumina worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $124.68 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.14.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

