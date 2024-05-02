Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,901,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,832 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in i-80 Gold by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,954 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 835,370 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,028,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325,811 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 297,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 182,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150,141 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on i-80 Gold from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

i-80 Gold stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 118.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%.

i-80 Gold Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

