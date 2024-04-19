Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 1-Year High at $450.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 447.50 ($5.57), with a volume of 380407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.85) target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £345.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3,970.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 403.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 365.54.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

