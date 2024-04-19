Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $39.98. 2,565,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,704,100. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

