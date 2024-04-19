WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $285.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

WEX opened at $229.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. Analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

