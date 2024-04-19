Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.67. 70,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,319. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

