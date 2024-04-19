Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,936 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,465,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,542. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

