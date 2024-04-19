XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) & Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) and XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Erayak Power Solution Group shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Erayak Power Solution Group alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Erayak Power Solution Group has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erayak Power Solution Group $20.32 million 0.39 $3.48 million N/A N/A XT Energy Group $15.27 million 0.00 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and XT Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Erayak Power Solution Group has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and XT Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A XT Energy Group 2.48% 12.50% 2.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Erayak Power Solution Group and XT Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erayak Power Solution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Erayak Power Solution Group

(Get Free Report)

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

About XT Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. The company was founded by Deng Rong Zhou on September 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.