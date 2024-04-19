Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 519 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.28. The company had a trading volume of 245,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,926. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.07 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.90 and a 200 day moving average of $192.97.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

