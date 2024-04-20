Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Trading 10.7% Higher

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

