Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.80 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $107.28 million and $9.80 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00023204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001067 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

