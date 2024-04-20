Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BN. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

