Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.3 %

PCAR opened at $111.19 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

